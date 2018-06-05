Stories help with mental health

WOOLAMAI dairy farmer Paul Kent said when he was approached by Sallie Jones from Gippsland Jersey to be involved in a calendar addressing mental health issues, it was a “no brainer”.

“I’ll do near anything to get the mental health awareness out there,” he said.

The calendar, launched at Farm World in April, tells the stories of 12 Gippsland farmers and their personal mental health journeys.

In the calendar, Mr Kent tells of his own struggles with depression.

Farming can be an isolating industry and Mr Kent said he has now learnt to “realise when he is not coping with the isolation and to seek out help”.

He is now an outspoken advocate for men’s mental health awareness.

“It is really important to talk about these issues due to the pride surrounding farmers and people in the rural industry,” Mr Kent said.

“Farmers struggle with these issues mainly because of their standing in the community. Also they are isolated to a point and get trapped in that way of life.”

Mr Kent said farmers can often shrug off mental health challenges and don’t always ask for the help they need.

“I’ve been to the edge, wanted to finish life. I don’t want anyone to go to that dark place. It is too scary,” he said.

“I try promoting the positive side of the ‘black dog’. There is always a way out. Just making sure you know your own mind and body helps.

“If you are in a good place, don’t be afraid to ask someone who you think may not be, ‘are you okay?’.”