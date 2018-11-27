Storm on the move

GIPPSLAND Storm Elite Development Netball Club has just recently completed its 2019 try-outs.

With some of the largest numbers taking part, the club will increase to 10 teams for next year.

The Storm has been pushing further into the Gippsland region with netball clinics held with Nyora and more recently Moe and now the whole club has moved a training session to Wonthaggi to show its true value of supporting the region that has supported the club, another training session early in 2019 is planned for Warragul.

The current teams are working hard and showing good results playing at the Waverley Netball Centre with the open team sitting second, the U17 team fifth, the U15 one squad sitting in first, U15 two squad sitting fourth, U15 three squad sitting second, U15 four squad in fourth and the U13 squad in first position on the ladder.

Storm also ran an U13 development team for the first half of this year which has played in tournaments all over Victoria.

Storm president Roger Palmer also offered congratulations to four more players who have just been picked up by Victorian Netball League clubs for season 2019.

Ash Gill and Kyra Esler are off to Southern Saints, Lanni Pryor who is off to the Hawks and Kaylah Loulanting who has been picked up by DC Blaze.

It’s a great achievement for these young ladies and our club and the Gippsland region to have such success.

With the inclusion of these four young athletes, it pushes the total number of Storm netballers to just over 20 who will play in the Victorian Netball League in 2019, playing for seven different Victorian Netball League clubs in Melbourne.