Posted by brad

Storm preps for new season

Great start: the Gippsland Storm netballers enjoyed their recent fitness camp.

GIPPSLAND Storm Elite Development Netball Club headed to Waratah Beach Camp for their annual bonding experience to start the season off.

The picturesque sights of Waratah Bay helped distract the players, whilst they were put through their paces on the miles of beach, for an early morning run on Saturday.

This in turn helped prepare them for the physical activities of tyre carrying, boxing and beach netball that rounded out the first morning.

The afternoon was filled with four sessions of stretching and Pilates from INSPIRE Physiotherapy for women, which had the girls all aware of the best preparation for their netball games.

All teams then finished out the first day with a performance, in their teams and it’s fair to say that there are some very talented girls who may have careers in acting if they don’t make it as netballers.

Sunday saw all the players put through a tough session by Your Body Hub, where they found running on the sand, it was definitely harder than it looks.

The camp then finished with another great feed from the committee members, who had prepared all the meals for the entire camp.

All teams are now ready to take on the 2019 season buoyant after a time away where they were challenged, had fun and bonded with each other whilst understanding all the needs to get the most out of their netball for the future.

Roger Palmer, president of Gippsland Storm, was asked about his impressions of the weekend.

“It was great, both for players and coaches, with the opportunity to train along the beach at such a beautiful and unique venue at Waratah Bay. We also had great support from Inspire Physiotherapy for women and sports science sessions from Your Body Hub and Nine News Gippsland also covered the weekend. It’s fantastic to get media support for women’s sport to help inspire elite young athletes of the future, in our case elite netballers,” he said.