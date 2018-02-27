Posted by brad

Strong field contests Inverloch triathlon

JUST over 80 people took on the Bass Coast Barracudas Twilight Triathlon in Inverloch on Saturday.

Participants completed a 500 metre swim at the Inverloch Inlet, a 25 kilometre bike ride to Cape Paterson and a five kilometre run.

Wonthaggi’s Matt Sullivan placed first with a ripper time of one hour, five minutes and 14 seconds, Aidan Rich placed second after completing the triathlon in one hour, six minutes and 54 seconds and Jarrod Peachey completed the race in one hour, seven minutes and 26 seconds.

Inverloch’s Kelsey Buxton was the first woman to cross the finish line after completing the race in one hour, 23 minutes and 37 seconds followed by Amanda Fontaine with one hour, 24 minutes and 23 seconds.

The third woman to cross the line was Melissa Jones with a time of one hour, 24 minutes and 44 seconds.