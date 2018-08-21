Tuesday, August 21st, 2018 | Posted by

Stronger demand at store sale

YARDING of 1800 head was consigned to last week’s VLE Leongatha store sale from Cooma, Bombala, Bega, Sale, Giffard, Yarram and local areas.
The South Gippsland Stock Agents Association reported demand was generally stronger from local re-stockers and a few domestic lot feeders for a better quality yarding of cattle than the previous sale.
The yarding comprised more better bred types of weaner cattle and less crossbred and Friesian types.
Demand for the steers improved $30 and up to $80 in places. Heavy steers were in limited supply compared to previous sales and sold to firm demand.
Heifers sold to modest competition and were generally firm, however some well bred European cross heifers attracted strong competition from the domestic feedlotters and grass finishers .
Plainer lines were still hard to sell and met limited demand.
In the cow and calf section, young angus cows with autumn drop calves made to a top of $1580. A run of mixed aged Hereford cows with young calves at foot made to $1000.

Taking it in: from left, Kevin Morgan of Traralgon, Alan Fraser of Loch and Eddie Hams of Landmark Leongatha observed the proceedings at VLE Leongatha store sale last Thursday.

