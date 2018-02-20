Students compete at carnival
STUDENTS of St Joseph’s Primary School Korumburra, St Laurence’s Primary School Leongatha and Leongatha Chairo Christian School participated in the combined school swimming carnival at the Korumburra pool on Thursday.
St Joseph’s Primary School congratulated team red house on first place with 437 points, gold house in second place with 415 points and blue house with 373 points.
Maia Whiteside was the junior girl champion and Callum Donohue was the junior boy champion.
Milli MacKay was the senior girl champion and Callum McLeod was the senior boy champion.
The Carmel Kennedy 200 metre individual medley medallion went to Callum McLeod.
Strong swimmers: from left, St Joseph’s Primary School Korumburra student Cecily and St Laurence Primary School students Lydia and Audrey participated and placed in the under 14 freestyle race at the joint school swimming carnival held at the Korumburra outdoor pool on Thursday.
Good effort: from left, St Laurence Primary School students Mitch, Jett and Reuben participated and placed in the under 11 freestyle race at the swimming carnival held at the Korumburra pool on Thursday.
Swimming fun: from left, St Laurence Primary School student Montana, St Joseph’s Primary School Korumburra student Milli and St Laurence Primary School student Lucy placed in the under 12 freestyle race at the swimming carnival held at the Korumburra pool on Thursday.
Swimming champs: from left, St Joseph’s Primary School Korumburra student Callum and St Laurence Primary School students Tadjh and James had great fun at the school swimming carnival at the Korumburra pool on Thursday.
Boy’s medley placegetters: 4x 50m metre individual medley, from left, Mitch, third, Callum, first, and Aidan, second.
Big swim: these girls enjoyed their long swim, doing the 4 x 50 metre individual medley, from left, Milly, second, Montana, first, Audrey, third, Lydia , fourth, and Amy, fifith.
