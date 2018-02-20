Posted by brad

Students compete at carnival

STUDENTS of St Joseph’s Primary School Korumburra, St Laurence’s Primary School Leongatha and Leongatha Chairo Christian School participated in the combined school swimming carnival at the Korumburra pool on Thursday.

St Joseph’s Primary School congratulated team red house on first place with 437 points, gold house in second place with 415 points and blue house with 373 points.

Maia Whiteside was the junior girl champion and Callum Donohue was the junior boy champion.

Milli MacKay was the senior girl champion and Callum McLeod was the senior boy champion.

The Carmel Kennedy 200 metre individual medley medallion went to Callum McLeod.