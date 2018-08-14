Tuesday, August 14th, 2018 | Posted by

Students set for magical musical

KORUMBURRA Primary School Students will be more than one jump ahead for their upcoming school production of Aladdin Junior.
As the junior musical of its Broadway elder, the show is based on the Disney film Aladdin and it is all the buzz among the busily rehearsing students at the local school.
Performing arts teacher Tanya Jackson has been coordinating the cast of more than 20 students chosen from an auditioning process that received a flood of entries.
“It gives the children the opportunity to showcase their talents, not just through the traditional academics,” she said.
“A lot of students and families are putting an amazing amount of work into making this show a success.
“At the moment we are working on some big dance numbers which is very exciting.”
Mrs Jackson has her hands full preparing two shows this year, with the whole of school space concert preparations also underway.
The show’s props are being created by students during visual art classes.
Two shows of Aladdin Junior will be performed on September 13 at the Korumburra Basketball Stadium at 1.30pm and at 7pm.

Star performers: from back left, Korumburra Primary School students Oscar Beachley as Jafar, Pallas Lamers as Iago, centre, April Reeves (in pink), Will Roberts as Aladdin, Alana Lopez-Freeman as Jasmine, Fern Hurst and Jacqueline Turton as Jasmine’s friends, rehearse for the upcoming school production Aladdin Junior.

