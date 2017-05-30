Tuesday, May 30th, 2017 | Posted by

Students shine in soccer tournament

STUDENTS took the to the soccer field for a tournament held in Wonthaggi recently.
At the Wonthaggi Recreation Reserve, St Joseph’s Primary School won the day for the boys.
For the girls, Cowes Primary School enjoyed success. The girls’ matches were played at Wonthaggi Primary School.
Wonthaggi Primary School, Wonthaggi North Primary School, Bass Valley Primary School, Newhaven Primary School, Newhaven College and San Remo Primary School also competed.
Wonthaggi Primary School teacher Will Rankin thanked the students from Newhaven College and Wonthaggi Secondary College who umpired on the day.
The winning teams will now move on to the divisional soccer competition, which will be held later this term.

Team spirit: back from left, Lilly, Maya, Heidi, Neka, front from left, Ella, Tahlya, Frankie and Sienna cheered on Wonthaggi Primary School’s soccer team at the recent primary school tournament.

