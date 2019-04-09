Students take on athletics challenge
ST Josephs Primary School, Wonthaggi, held its annual House Athletics Carnival on Thursday, March 28.
A total 165 students participated in seven track and field events in glorious sunshine at the Wonthaggi Recreation Reserve. The school was lucky enough to have Mary MacKillop Year 9 students help run the events and it was a resoundingly successful day.
Overall House Champions on the day was Gold House – Sleeman.
Individual Age Champions were:
U9s: Ruby Jean Hallam and Will Hullick.
U10s: Julia Lindsay and Finn McNally.
U11s: Augustus Finsterer and Maryam Joma.
U12s: Annalise O’Halloran and Jesse Dugard.
