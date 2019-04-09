Students take on athletics challenge

CHAMPIONS: the Individual Age Champions at St Joseph’s Primary School were, back from left, Maryam Joma, Augustus Finsterer, Jesse Dugard, front from left, Julia Lindsay, Will Hullick, Finn McNally, Ruby-Jean Hallam and Annalise O’Halloran following the House Athletics Carnival.

ST Josephs Primary School, Wonthaggi, held its annual House Athletics Carnival on Thursday, March 28.

A total 165 students participated in seven track and field events in glorious sunshine at the Wonthaggi Recreation Reserve. The school was lucky enough to have Mary MacKillop Year 9 students help run the events and it was a resoundingly successful day.

Overall House Champions on the day was Gold House – Sleeman.

Individual Age Champions were:

U9s: Ruby Jean Hallam and Will Hullick.

U10s: Julia Lindsay and Finn McNally.

U11s: Augustus Finsterer and Maryam Joma.

U12s: Annalise O’Halloran and Jesse Dugard.