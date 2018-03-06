Students take on water safety skills

WONTHAGGI Primary School students have the skills to stay safe by the water.

Across the school, students have been given the opportunity to head out to the beach and learn water safety skills.

The Grade 5 and 6 students had their water safety day on Friday at the Inverloch Surf Beach. The Grade 3 and 4 students experienced program on Monday at the Cape Paterson Bay Beach.

Grades Prep to 2 will go to Andersons Inlet in Inverloch for their program today (Tuesday, March 6).

Living on the coast, the program is important to ensure children aren’t scared when they go out to the beach.

During the sessions, the students rotate through different activities in groups.

These activities include swimming, surfing and games on the shore like Frisbee.

It is a day-long program that has been on the school’s calendar for several years. It has proven to be successful, with children developing their confidence and being willing to participate in the activities in the water.

The program is also important because it ensures the students are ready for the activities they will participate in at camp; particularly during the camp to Wilsons Promontory.

“The children love learning how to ride the waves and have fun at the beach,” teacher Cassie Pearce said.

The program ties in with what the children have been learning during their regular swimming lessons in the school’s outdoor pool.