Stunning end to race season

Excellent race: winning horse Warrigal Mac was pictured with trainer Reg Manning, jockey Dylan Dean and winning owners at the Woolamai Racing Club on Sunday. Photo courtesy Matthew Walker Photography.

WOOLAMAI Racing Club held its final meet for the season on Sunday, March 17.

Club secretary Bev Carmichael said the club was thrilled with the turnout and the quality of the races.

“Each race was extremely competitive. We had a good crowd and the weather was perfect for racing. It was a terrific end to the season,” she said.

To commemorate the season’s end, it was Championship Day and awards were presented.

Sally Sells Shells won Horse of the Year and Rebecca Waymouth accepted accolades as Trainer of the Year.

The Jockey of the Year award was closely contested between Courtney Paice, Shaun Cooper and Max Keenan, but ultimately Paice claimed the honours.

The presentation took place after the last race.

March 17 was also St Patrick’s Day, so the race club took the opportunity to celebrate.

Four leaf clovers were handed out, and race goers were treated to decorations and music.

Large groups enjoyed the marquee facilities at the club, including a group from the San Remo IGA, the Wonthaggi Club and even a wedding party to celebrate the marriage of a couple on Saturday.

Ms Carmichael said it had been another excellent race season.

“We had good crowds at each meet and some exceptional horses attended. It had been a really good year,” she said.

“Our next season starts at the end of November.”