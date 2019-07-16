Sturdy Tigers shut out Maroons

MILESTONE: Stony Creek captain Dylan Zuidema played his 300th game for his side on Saturday but unfortunately could not get the result he was after.

Photo courtesy Gerard Bruning @fourcourners

Stony Creek captain Dylan Zuidema played his 300th game for his side on Saturday but instead of celebrating with a win, visitors Foster spoiled the party.

The Tigers played stifling defence, holding the home side to just two points over the first three quarters on their way to a 62-24 win.

Foster coach Brad Rooney was impressed with his team’s defensive effort.

“Our structures held up really well in a tight, wet game,” he said.

“After quarter-time I thought our midfield shut them down so they couldn’t progress the ball locked it in our half.”

As a result of this work, the visiting side pulled away to a 25-2 half-time advantage.

While much of the team was contributing, the Tigers who led the way throughout the first half and the rest of the game were David Cook and Alex Kane.

“David did a mountain of work through the midfield, using it really well in the conditions, and Alex Kane’s hands at centre-half forward were brilliant,” coach Rooney said.

“The overall teamwork was impressive though; we’re getting better and better as a unit every week.”

While Foster had been dominant, Stony Creek still had confidence they could get back into the game in the third term.

Efforts from Marriott and Atkins didn’t pay off for the side however, and Foster pulled away to take a remarkable 56-2 lead into the final break.

Maroons coach Scott Anderson conceded his opposition were too good on the day.

“We thought that if we managed to kick a couple in the third, we’d be a chance but they came out and blitzed us,” he said.

“They’re a bloody good side, they were just too good for us.”

His team was finally able to put some majors on the board in the final term through Byrnes, Sinclair and Marriott, providing a small celebration for the team’s captain on his 300th.

“We had the breeze in the fourth term and wanted to get a bit of a score for Dylan’s 300th game,” coach Anderson said.

“We were happy that we could do that.”

While Foster increased their lead to 16 points at the top after their win, Stony Creek have dropped to third spot and will be looking to respond against M.D.U this week.

Seniors: Foster 8.14.62 d Stony Creek 3.6.24.

Reserves: Foster 9.963 d Stony Creek 3.4.22.

Thirds: Stony Creek 5.12.42 d Foster 6.4.40.