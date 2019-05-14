Subaru joins the club

PROUD SPONSOR: Leongatha netballers from left, Sienna Goldsmith, Lara Gill, Molly Heber, Sienna Cruickshank, Lucy Patterson and Evie Dekker experience the new, special edition Subaru Outback 2.5i-X after welcoming proud, new sponsor Subaru to the club.

THE future of the Leongatha outdoor netball courts looks bright with their new sponsor, Subaru, recently announcing a five year sponsorship of the netball facility.

“It’s a good fit for netball. Subaru promotes that active lifestyle,” Russell Hemming from Leongatha Motors said.

“It’s good exposure for us as well.”

For any person affiliated with the club who purchases a Subaru vehicle, $250 per car sold will be donated back to the club.

President of Leongatha Football and Netball Club, Jeanne Dekken, was grateful of the support, thanking Leongatha Subaru for coming onboard with the club’s three other major sponsors; Saputo, Browns Stockfeeds and BJs Insurance brokers.

“The sponsorship keeps the club viable and car sales are a bonus moving forward,” she said.

Subaru signage has already gone up in proud display at the courts. LMCT11276