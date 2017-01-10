Summer sailing at Inverloch

SUMMER is a great time for sailing on Anderson Inlet but you never know from one day to the next what combination of weather and tide you will encounter.

The Serious Surf Stuff Summer Series was no exception.

With some beautiful sunny days and the water starting to warm, sailors experienced all the conditions that Inverloch can produce from light fluky northerlies which challenge the skills and patience, to fresh south-westerlies with screaming reaches, the occasional capsize and broad grins.

The Serious Surf Stuff Summer Series is a group of eight races held between Christmas and New Year and as usual we have had a good number of boats on the water with plenty of families and Melbourne members in attendance over this period.

The sailors to beat this season are already coming to the fore with Pete Kiely in the catamarans barely putting a foot wrong so far and with his brother Matt absent with work commitments, Keith Cousens showed that age is no barrier by comfortably taking out B Division.

Juniors Oscar Llewelyn, Abbey Argus-Smith and Aaron Lopez-Freeman are now competing with the seniors and holding their own against the more experienced sailors.

It is also great to see the improvement in skill and confidence shown by Alana Lopez-Freeman following some winter sailing with her dad in New Zealand.

Congratulations also go to newcomer Vincent Trease who completed his first races during this series.

Series results:

A Division: first Pete Kiely; second Shaun Freeman; third Rob McNair.

B Division: first Keith Cousens; second George Fairlie; third Ivan Abbot.

C Division: first Alana Lopez- Freemanm; second Vincent Trease.