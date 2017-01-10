Summer series heating up

THE first event of the Bass Coast Summer Series started on Sunday at Cape Paterson.

The Dune 2 Dune triathlon was the first of two events being run this year after the unfortunate cancellation of the Anderson Inlet triathlon last year which usually kicks off the summer series.

Winners for the day in the men’s short course were Magnus Michelson who showed a consistent performance throughout the day and held off local Barracuda Brett Franklin.

Mr Franklin ended up with the fastest bike time of the day by just over a minute, leaving Brendan Cullen in a respectable third position.

Local athlete Kara Landells was the winner in the women’s and finished just 2 minutes ahead of Alice Bacquie.

Bernadette Spinks came in third.

In the men’s long course Reuben Kuah was first out of the water but was soon passed in the bike leg by Chris Scammell and Dennis Neal.

Chris Scammell , who showed his impressive form on the day continued on to win with a time of 1.55.44 .

Reuben Kuah was second and some 8 minutes behind him finished Dennis Neal in third.

In the women’s race Christine Jell finished in first place ahead of Fiona Neuwirth.

The Dune 2 Dune triathlon saw plenty of new people registering at the Wonthaggi Life Saving Club and there were also familiar faces at the starting line with some competitors finishing the race for the seventh consecutive time.

Competing with the Gatorade triathlon series in St Kilda this year that was run on the same day, the Dune2Dune triathlon saw a drop in the number of people competing.

There is, however, a strong following in the state for the event that is run by the Bass Coast Barracudas.

There were groups from the Bass Coast Barracudas, Elite Triathlon Performance Australia, the Hawthorn, and Latrobe Valley clubs as well as the Druin Cycling Club all entered teams.

Two different courses were on offer with most choosing to try the short course which includes a 600m swim, a 20km bicycle ride and 3.6km run to finish.

The more challenging long course doubles the length of each leg, making the whole course over 50km long.