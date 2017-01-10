Summer tennis sizzles at Leongatha

BLUE skies and lots of sunshine provided the perfect conditions for 2017’s South Gippsland Summer Tennis Tournament over the last week.

The 17th Annual Knights of Leongatha South Gippsland Tennis Classic Tournament held at the Leongatha Tennis Club was played out on Thursday and Friday.

There were 86 individual entries, which was made up of a good mix of local and travelling players.

An incredible effort was demonstrated by Matilda Gourlay – a rising star from Bundaberg, Queensland, who competed in 18 matches over the two days.

Matilda’s first match was at 8.30am on day two and she was in the last match of the tournament which finished at 7.45pm in the 16’s Mixed Doubles.

All matches were played in the true spirit of sportsmanship – the adults setting a fine example for the younger players, and the younger players demonstrating fair play at all times.

The juniors again played some excellent matches.

The largest event was the 10/U unisex singles with a total of 17 players with some awesome tennis on display, well done to Lane Bridgman who won all four matches to secure the win.

The tournaments feature event family doubles was also a crowd pleaser and a great addition to the tournament.

It isn’t often parents can play with their children in a tournament situation. It was a big hit this year with a total eight pairs entering.

The grand final was an all Drouin affair with Mick and Archie Shannon defeating close family friends Glenn and Regan Awty in a thrilling match on show court one 8/4.

Again the Leongatha Tennis Club provided excellent facilities for all the players.

Special thanks go to the club president Frank Dekker for his all round efforts and his great speaking skills with the trophy presentations.

A very sincere thank you also goes to John Bolge, whose work behind the scenes was invaluable, ensuring that all the courts were in their best playing condition.

The ladies were upstairs running the tournaments canteen providing refreshments to all players and spectators during both days.

The club congratulated tournament organiser Matthew Pocklington on another successful tournament.

Congratulations to all winners and participants – get the pencils out and mark the diaries for the 2018 classic on January 5, 6 and 7. Keep hitting those balls and see you back in the increasingly popular and successful tournament next year.

Results:

10/U Unisex Singles: Lane Bridgman (Pakenham) defeated Regan Awty (Drouin) 6/4

10/U Consolation Singles: Wesley Morgan (Inverloch) defeated Abby Papas (San Remo) 6/2

10/U Unisex Doubles: Lane Bridgman / Thomas Orr (Pakenham) defeated Archie Shannon (Drouin) / Regan Awty (Drouin) 4/2

12/U Boys Singles: Shubh Purohit (Pakenham) defeated Tully Dickie (San Remo) 6/1

12/U Boys Consolation Singles: Leigh Pouw (Hallston) defeated Sam Evans (Leongatha) 6/5

12/U Girls Singles: Kyra Manukau (Drouin) defeated Sidney Awty (Drouin) 6/5

12/U Boys Doubles: Sebastian Toomey (Inverloch) / Sam Liefting (Inverloch) defeated Larry Dell (Kongwak) / Riley White (Leongatha) 6/0

12/U Girls Doubles: Sidney Awty / Kyra Manukau defeated Katelyn Harris (Inverloch) / Zara Kreutzberger (Leongatha) 6/4

12/U Mixed Doubles: Sebastian Toomey / Kyra Manukau defeated Jack / Angela Couper 6/2

14/U Boys Singles: Shubh Purohit defeated Riley Norman 6/2

14/U Boys Consolation Singles: Aidan Pouw (Hallston) defeated Matt Fowkes (Hallston) 6/4

14/U Girls Singles: Matilda Gourlay defeated Jayla Morcom (Inverloch) 6/4

14/U Boys Doubles: Brody / Riley Norman (Wheelers Hill) defeated Aidan Pouw / Matt Fowkes 6/0

14/U Girls Doubles: Zara Littlejohn (Leongatha North) / Matilda Gourlay (Bundaberg QLD) defeated Jayla Morcom / Taylah Mitchell (Foster) 8/4

14/U Mixed Doubles: Shubh / Diya Purohit defeated Josh Goff (Leongatha) / Matilda Gourlay 6/3

16/U Boys Singles: Tristan Thomas (San Remo) defeated Will Littlejohn (Leongatha North) 8/1

16/U Boys Consolation Singles: Riley Norman defeated Nathan Harris (Inverloch) 7/3

16/U Girls Singles: Jayla Morcom defeated Matilda Gourlay 6/4

16/U Boys Doubles: Will Littlejohn / Connor Krohn (Leongatha) defeated Nathan Harris / Ryan Hayward (Leongatha) 8/1

16/U Girls Doubles: Matilda Gourlay / Zara Littlejohn defeated Simone Dekker (Hallston) / Emma Carlisle (Leongatha) 8/7

16/U Mixed Doubles: Jye Gourlay / Matilda Gourlay defeated Nathan Harris / Simone Dekker 8/4

Open Men’s Singles: Mick Shannon (Drouin) defeated Tristan Thomas 6/1, 6/3

Open Men’s Singles Consolation: Glenn Awty (Drouin) defeated Sebastian Russel (Cowes) 6/1

Open Men’s Doubles: Mick Shannon / Glenn Awty defeated Will Littlejohn / Connor Krohn 8/3

Family Doubles: Mick / Arhie Shannon defeated Glenn / Regan Awty 8/4