Sun shines on Seachange Festival

THE turnout and weather could not have been better for the Prom Coast Seachange Festival Fun Food Fair in Foster’s Main Street on Saturday.

Food trucks, live music, entertainment and children’s activities drew people from all over Gippsland and further.

There was a diverse program of events, with something for everyone, from food and wine to sustainability, the environment, music, art, tours, sport and workshops.

Visitors joined the communities of the Prom Coast in celebrating culture, creativity, lifestyle and landscape.

The festival has been held every second year since 2007, showcasing local and national musicians and artists, and the natural beauty of the Prom Coast and its produce.

​Many organisations in the community took part, either by organising events or by contributing as volunteers.