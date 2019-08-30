Sunday drivers cheat death at Poowong





LUCKY ESCAPE: Four occupants of this car are lucky to be alive after a crash at Poowong on Sunday.

POLICE are warning motorists to drive to the conditions after two accidents on Sunday in which drivers were lucky to escape with their lives.

Both involved drivers who had failed to take note of the condition of the roads, Senior Sergeant Brad Steer told The Star.

The first involved a roll-over at a notorious bend on the Lang Lang-Poowong Road at Poowong.

“The car was a write-off and we’re amazed the accident did not result in a fatality,” Snr Sgt Steer said.

The accident occurred at around 9.40am, when police said the driver of the vehicle went into the tight right hand bend too fast, clipped a guard rail, rolled along a culvert and flipped the 4WD. The road was wet.

The driver, a South Gippsland man in his 20s, is helping police with their enquiries.

Another man in his 30s was similarly lucky when his vehicle skidded off Mt Lyall Road in Nyora, and stuck a tree at about 4pm. Trapped, the man was cut out of the vehicle by CFA, before being airlifted to the Alfred Hospital in Melbourne. He sustained non-life threatening injuries.

“Again speed was a factor in the crash, with the driver not paying heed to the conditions. Members of the public are being urged to drive to the road conditions,” Snr Sgt Steer said.