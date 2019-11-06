Super Saturday set to stun at Marriott’s



SUPER SALE: Marriotts’ Jim Welsh is ready to go for the store’s Super Saturday sale this weekend.

THE annual Super Saturday sales will kick-off at Marriott’s at 9am on Saturday, November 9.

The Leongatha store will be offering savings on a series of items storewide until 1pm.

Customers can enjoy a sausage sizzle during the day and will also have the chance to trade in equipment.

Owner Tim Marriott said there are thousands of dollars worth of savings to be made.

“It will be more focused on the garden equipment side of things; it’s that time of year,” he said.

“There’ll be up to $2500 or more of savings on some of the ride-ons and there are more savings through the store.”

A huge range of gardening equipment will be available during the sale from manufacturers like Stihl, Honda, Masport, Rover, Cub Cadet, Toro, Greenfield and Doitcher.

Item ranges include hedge-trimmers, garden-shedders, chainsaws, pressure washers, blowers, chipper-shredders, ride-on mowers, domestic mowers and more.

While the sale is mostly centred on the garden care products, each of the store’s departments will have items going for less than usual.

“There are some good deals on jet-skis and those sorts of things. Walk behind vacuum cleaners will be included too and you can try some of them in the store as well,” Tim said.

Customers will also have the opportunity to consult with representatives of manufacturers on site.

This is another step Marriott’s, who have been servicing the community since 1954, have taken to assist customers.

“We put a fair bit into the community and we like to keep things local,” Tim said.

“There are some really good sales. You can compare everything in store and you’ll get local service.”