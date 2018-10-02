Superheroes inspire at Bass Coast Specialist School

SUPERHEROES were there to save the day at Bass Coast Specialist School recently.

The school saw out third term with a heroic theme to raise awareness for Muscular Dystrophy.

National Superhero Week for Muscular Dystrophy is at the start of September.

However, Bass Coast Specialist School arranged with the charity to host their week during the last week of school to ensure all students were available to take part.

The event was co-organised by senior student Aaron, who championed the project and created flyers to deliver to families.

Teacher Sara Gillbee said this was a charity close to the school’s heart because there are two students with Muscular Dystrophy.

“It is an opportunity for us to support them in a new way and promote awareness. We want to inspire our students to be their best and they love having the chance to dress up,” she said.

This is the fourth year the school has supported National Superhero Week.

On top of raising awareness for Muscular Dystrophy, the school takes the opportunity to teach the students about everyday heroes like emergency services, family members and teaching staff.

Some of these lessons were reflected in the costumes chosen for the day.

Other superhero costumes included Batman, Thor, Ironman, Wonder Woman, Captain America and The Flash.

The students showed their creative side on the day, as there were hardly any costume double ups across the school.

To mark the occasion, a number of activities were planned for the last day of school.

These included a costume parade, photos of superhero poses, obstacle courses, Nerf target practice, treasure hunts and colouring projects.