Supermarket comes closer

KORUMBURRA is closer to receiving a new supermarket after South Gippsland Shire Council last Wednesday voted to sell the former council offices.

The sale to Michael’s IGA will pave the way for a new IGA supermarket, tipped to be worth up to $30 million and create new jobs for the district.

Council voted to sell the site of the Federation Art Gallery, Korumburra Library, Korumburra Community Meeting Room, and Korumburra and District Historical Society to Michael’s IGA.

The sale also includes a home at 1 King Street owned by council, 28 Victoria Street (former Birralee Childcare Centre) and the former car yard next to the art gallery.

Council will sell the land via private treaty, a process that must be approved by the Auditor-General.

“It will inject $20 to $30 million into Korumburra and that is sorely needed,” Cr Andrew McEwen said.

Council has spoken with Korumburra Rotary Club, which runs the gallery, the library service and historical society about relocating these services.

“We have made a clear commitment to the community that there will be an interim accommodation solution and there will be a community hub that will most likely be the future location of all of these services,” Cr McEwen said.

“All of the existing users of the building will be looked after.”

Cr Jeremy Rich said he hoped the supermarket development would give Korumburra the vibrancy it needs.

Council’s manager planning Paul Stampton said, “Discussions have been had with Rotary regarding future locations for art display and ongoing engagement is being undertaken with the West Gippsland Regional Library Corporation. All discussions to date have been satisfactory and future locations and arrangements are being determined.”

Council will invite written submissions until September 26 and if submissions are received, for council will hear these.