Supermarket site earmarked

THE future of Nyora has been planned for, with land rezoned for a supermarket and other shops in the future.

South Gippsland Shire Council last Wednesday approved the rezoning of residential land for commercial purposes, setting aside enough land for a possible supermarket.

The land to be rezoned is 2-12 Hewson Street and 29-31 Davis Street, earmarked as the possible site for a supermarket.

However, council planners did not rule out the prospect of a supermarket from being located on railway land now owned by VicTrack.

Amendment C110 to the South Gippsland Planning Scheme implements the recommendations of the Nyora Development Strategy.

The amendment will now be submitted to Victorian Planning Minister Richard Wynne for approval.

Council’s director development services Bryan Sword said Amendment C110 was supported by the Nyora community. “Research shows that Nyora’s population is steadily increasing and the rezoning of this land allows for space for a supermarket where there currently is none,” he said.

“The new amendment also provides design guidance to mitigate inappropriate development in the town centre as the town grows.”

Cr Lorraine Brunt said council expected Nyora to expand substantially.

“I believe it will get 18 percent of our growth,” she said.