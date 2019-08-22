Posted by brad

Support Daffodil Day

Eastern Victoria Region MLC Melina Bath (right) with Yvonne Jones, of the Traralgon Cancer Council branch, is encouraging the community to support Daffodil Day.

SOUTH Gippslanders are being urged to support the Cancer Council Daffodil Day (today, August 23).

Eastern Victoria Region MLC Melina Bath is encouraging people to buy daffodil merchandise from their local stall.

Ms Bath said the Daffodil Day appeal is an iconic fundraising initiative by the Australian Cancer Council which provides hope to many people while working to save valuable lives in our communities.

“The Cancer Council are always working hard in each of our Gippsland towns to sell Daffodil Day merchandise and raise vital funds which in turn supports cancer research, prevention programs and support services,” she said.

“It’s a frightening statistic that one in two people will be diagnosed with cancer, so it’s important to support Daffodil Day so that funds can be used to reduce the impact of cancer in Australia and give hope to those who have been diagnosed.”

Ms Bath said having lost her beloved father 26 years ago to lymphoma there are special occasions and dates that bring back poignant memories.

“Daffodil Day is one of these as I am sure it is for many of my Gippsland constituents,” she said.

“I hope residents are able to support the much loved Daffodil Day and the important work undertaken by Cancer Council volunteers who work hard raising funds to help fight cancer.”

Gippsland Daffodil Day Cancer Council volunteers are out and about selling merchandise and collecting donations to support vital cancer research at pop up stalls.

For more information or to donate visit https://www.daffodilday.com.au/event/daffodil-day/home or phone 1300 65 65 85.