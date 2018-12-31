Posted by brad

Sureway gives to Lifeline

Major donation: Sureway Employment and Training Gippsland area managers Darren Beggs and Jacinta Muhovics presented a cheque for $2620 to Michelle Possingham from Lifeline Gippsland Telephone Crisis Centre on December 19.

From November 12 to December 7, Sureway held a fundraising appeal across the company and gave money to a charity in each region for every job seeker placed into employment.

The money raised equalled 131 new jobs across Gippsland.

Sureway uses Lifeline to provide work for the dole activities to help job-seekers learn new skills to help get them into the workforce.

Sureway staff also recommend clients talk to Lifeline when they are going through a difficult period in their lives.

Sureway has donated $18,080 to charity in this campaign and placed 904 clients into employment.