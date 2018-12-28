Posted by brad

Surfer assaulted

A MAN suffered concussion after being assaulted by young men who broke into his car at Kilcunda on Thursday.

The man returned to his vehicle after surfing for several hours to find a man in the front seat of his car and another man standing beside him.

The victim approached the offenders and punches were thrown between them.

The victim’s wallet and mobile phone were stolen and transactions were made on his EFTPOS card before he cancelled it.

One offender was aged in his late teens to early twenties, was Caucasian and wore board shorts.

The other offender was of similar age, wore light coloured board shorts and a dark grey jumper, and was skinny.