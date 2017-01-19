Surfer shares skills

SANDY Point surfer Kelly Laity has taken to coaching her passion.

She has been coaching young surfers at Inverloch for the past five years, under the guidance of experienced local surfer Shane Hogan.

“It’s great. I love helping children get involved and learn water awareness,” she said.

“I love sharing my passion and helping them become comfortable and confident in the water.”

Kelly has been surfing for as long as she can remember and started competing at just 10 years old.

She has competed in Australian Titles, Victorian State Titles and the Grom Search competition.

The now 20 year old has won two state titles and came fourth in the Australian Titles.

She won a pairs event in the Australian Titles when she was in U/16s.

“We were chaired off the beach, which was a bit of fun,” Kelly said.

To stay fit, Kelly made sure to surf every day, as well as playing a mix of other sports like basketball.

She honed her skills at a high performance camp in Queensland.

Kelly also has a love of windsurfing and kitesurfing.

“My dad (Gene Laity) is a keen windsurfer and we learned to kitesurf in Sri Lanka,” she said.

“I love it because you can get out into the water during different conditions. Sometimes it’s calm but sometimes it’s a bit of a challenge. It’s a stress relief for me; I just love being in the water.”

Kelly’s surfing slowed down when she reached Year 12 as studying became more intense.

Initially, Kelly aspired to become a doctor, but her path took her down a road to physiotherapy.

“I have studied physiotherapy for two years. I am having a gap year this year so I can travel. I went to university straight out of Year 12 and it has been a bit hectic,” she said.

“Physiotherapy was the right choice for me because it is part of my lifestyle and allows me to surf. It gives me a greater understanding of the body. If I had studied medicine it would have been more about the pharmaceutical side of things. Physiotherapy focuses more on the body and the brain, which is more practical for me.”

Kelly still competes in competitions every so often, but is more focused on keeping up her coaching.

“I’m enjoying surfing for fun and taking it as it comes. It will depend on where the physiotherapy takes me, but I would love to keep coaching in both Inverloch and Sandy Point,” she said.