Surf’s up for Sage



READY TO GO: Sage Goldsbury will tackle the surf against the best juniors the world has to offer in California later this month and is working hard to prepare.

Daniel Renfrey

PHILLIP Island’s Sage Goldsbury will head to the ISA World Junior Surfing Championship for the second time in as many years later this month.

The 15-year-old will tackle the surf at Huntington Beach, California, from October 26 to November 3.

“I’m very excited, it’s my second year going and I’m really keen to have a second chance at it,” Sage said.

“I’m obviously a bit nervous too because I’m going against tough competition but that’s also really exciting.”

Sage has been in stunning form through the year, with a Victorian U18 girls title to her name already in 2019.

Her steady rise to the top comes as no surprise, with the young gun having surfed for 12 of her 15 years.

To prepare for the championships, Sage has been hitting the surf daily.

“I’ve been surfing basically every day, and I also trained with the Australian team recently,” she said.

“It was fun meeting everyone. I knew most of them, but it was really good, and we did heat practices which was helpful.”

“It’s just about surfing every day and training in and out of the water.”

The championships will feature the best junior surfers the world has to offer, which may daunt some.

Sage, however, is more excited to experience the event and see how she compares to other top surfers.

“There’s just so many different countries there, it’s really good to see where you’re at against the world’s best juniors,” she said.

“You also get to meet a lot of new people and travel to a different country, which is really cool.”

After competing in the last junior titles, Sage will be looking to improve on her performance against the best of the best.

As far as her goals for the tournament go, she’s aiming high.

“I’d like to get a quarter-final or above finish. That would be awesome,” she said.

“I have a lot of confidence, a lot of self-belief, so I believe I can get far.”

Looking further ahead, Sage wants to go all the way in the sport.

“I would obviously love to make it to the World Championship Tour, that’s basically one of my biggest goals.”

“It would be good to surf for my career, or just find another career within surfing otherwise.”

With her passion, skill and dedication clear for all to see, there is no doubt the surfing world will be keeping an eye on Sage far into the future.