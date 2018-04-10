Sustainability Festival grows

THE Southern Gippsland Sustainability Festival was on at the State Coal Mine in Wonthaggi on Sunday, featuring exhibits and advice sustainable living options.

Visitors had the opportunity to learn about energy and water saving initiatives, local produce and local food vans, sustainable options, recycling and re-purposing, eco-friendly products, self-sufficiency skills and alternatives to using plastic bags.

There was also plenty for the kids, with face painting, a native Australian animal encounter and the popular recycled art exhibition.

The theme for this year’s exhibition was plastic bag free Bass Coast.