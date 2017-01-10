Swap meet success in Korumburra

THE Korumburra swap meet and vintage car display was held for the 34th time on Sunday, and despite the heat, was a success.

“The turnout is pretty good today and the sites are almost full,” event organiser Lynne Nicholas said.

With numbers slightly down on previous years due to heatwave over the weekend, plenty of locals were out to discover what treasures were to be found.

Everything from children’s toys, farm machinery and antiques to stationary engines was up for grabs at more than 100 stalls set up around the Korumburra Showgrounds.

The South Gippsland Historical Automobile Club has been running for 34 years, and there appears to be no slowing down as new stallholders arrive every year to sell their wares and different buyers come from all around the region for a pleasant day out, or hunting for a specific item.

There were plenty of food and drink stalls set up to help visitors stay cool.

“We’re lucky to have the Leongatha and Korumburra Rotary and well as the Lions club and Scouts help out with catering during the day,” Ms Nicholas said.

The public was treated to a vast display of vintage and classic vehicles set up on the oval.

Members of the South Gippsland Historical Automobile Club expressed their gratitude that people showed such interest in the cars as without display days and passion, many of the cars would simply end up as scrap metal.