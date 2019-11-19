Sweet deal for tap water



SWEET SUCCESS: Sweet Life Café’s Jodie Clarkson is backing the Tap Water Every Day campaign.

SWEET Life Café in Leongatha is one of the businesses making it easier for the community to access tap water.

As part of the Tap Water Every Day project, a call was put out to local food businesses to support their community’s health, by providing free tap water.

Through consultation with local young people, it was identified that it was currently difficult to access free tap water whilst out and about, which limited their ability to drink water.

Food businesses across Bass Coast and South Gippsland have been provided with a sticker to put up in their front window advising the community that free drinking water is available in their store.

“We already have a lot of tourists and cyclists who come into our store to re-fill their water bottles. It’s really not an issue, it is simply free tap water,” said Jodie Clarkson, owner of Sweet Life Café.

Not only is drinking tap water good for your health, it is also a great way to save money.

Cancer Council Victoria has estimated that by replacing one 375ml can of sugar sweetened beverage each day with a glass of tap water, you will save yourself $1095 during the course of a year.

“The simple act of food businesses placing a sticker in their front window to let the community know they are welcome to re-fill their water bottle or grab a glass of water can make a significant impact on the health of our community,” South Coast Primary and Community Partnership’s Rebecca Scott said.

“It would be great to see a sticker in the shop front of every food business across the South Coast.”

The Tap Water Every Day campaign is being delivered by the South Coast Water Partnership and will run until December 10.