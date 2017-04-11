Tuesday, April 11th, 2017 | Posted by

Sweet opening for cake shop

The newest shop in Leongatha opened to enthusiastic customers last Wednesday.
Sweet Life Cakes opened in Bair Street, just up from its sister store Sweet Life Cafe. Both stores are run by husband and wife team Jodie and Geoff Clarkson.
The speciality cake shop tempted customers with free tastings and a scrumptious spread of cakes to buy.
“We’ve had a steady stream of people through. The signage on all the businesses on this corner just looks nice and fresh now, and just attracts everyone to this section of road,” Mr Clarkson said.
“I’m hoping that after this we will start to see more shops open. We have got Rod Bending’s World (kayak store) opening up the road. It will be great to see that shop back open and it will give people more confidence that Leongatha is starting to rebuild again.”
At the official opening of Sweet Life Cakes, many cakes were sold straight out of the freezer, at 10 percent off, and customers who pre-ordered cakes and paid for them received 20 percent off.
“We’ve always had the cakes in the cafe but a lot of people do not always go into shops and see what they offer. I think that’s the same with a lot of shops in town. People just see a label outside,” Mr Clarkson said.
Customers can also buy cake toppers and other decorations, and customers travelling from Melbourne, on their way to see local residents, have ordered cakes over the phone to take.
The cakes available for tasting at last Wednesday’s opening were Mud Slab, Orange Clementine, cup cakes, Cookies’n’Cream, Chocolate Addiction, and Raspberry and White Chocolate Decadence.
Mrs Clarkson thanked South Gippsland Shire Council for its assistance in issuing relevant permits to enable the business to open.
“Shane (Parker) from the council came out and inspected the premises and told us what we needed to do and what needed fixing. Everything was straightforward and anything that I did not understand, Shane explained,” she said.
Mayor Cr Ray Argento visited the shop with Leongatha Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Brenton Williams ahead of the opening.

Appealing offering: Geoff and Jodie Clarkson and their daughter Phoebe greeted customers to their new Leongatha store, Sweet Life Cakes, at the opening last Wednesday.

