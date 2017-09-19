Swimmers amaze at championships

A DEDICATED team of 18 swimmers from South Gippsland Bass Swimming Club joined the best swimmers from all over country Victoria in Wangaratta for the 2017 Victorian Country Short Course Championships recently.

An all round effort across the two days of racing culminated in a sixth place overall finish.

This is the club’s best result at a Victorian Country Championship.

An exceptional result for the club was the boys’ category, where it finished second overall.

The 2017 South Gippsland Bass Victorian Country Short Course Championship team comprised the following swimmers; Belinda Baird, Tomei Dal Pozzo, Locke DeGaris, Elle Douglas, Nathan Foote, Riley Harris, Oscar Hughes, Freya Liepa, Sophie McKenzie, Dylan Muir, Trinity O’Keefe, Isabelle O’Neill, Cooper Quaife, Hannah Simmons, Jordi Vanderkolk, Mayson Vanderkolk, Joshua Wight and Nicolette Wight.

The coaches were Brett Kerr and Dylan Muir.

An outstanding medal haul was led by captain Nathan Foote, who dominated with three gold, one silver and one bronze.

Cooper Quaife excelled with one gold and three bronze and Locke DeGaris brought home two silver and two bronze.

Sophie McKenzie, Nicolette Wight and Dylan Muir secured a silver medal each, whilst Trinity O’Keefe and Joshua Wight came away with bronze.

Eleven swimmers had top eight finishes spread over 40 races.

The club now looks ahead to the Victorian Age and Open Short Course Championships at the Melbourne Sports and Aquatic Centre, where the swimmers will continue to extend themselves and excel.