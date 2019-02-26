Swimming legacy lives on for LPS

Proud school: Leongatha Primary School celebrated its 13th consecutive win at the Woorayl District Swimming Carnival on Friday.

LEONGATHA Primary School won the Woorayl District Swimming Carnival for the 13th consecutive year on Friday.

Held at the Korumburra pool, nine schools competed on the day.

Leongatha was the overall winner with Inverloch/Kongwak Primary School coming in second and St Laurence’s Primary School third.

The Ian Brewster Handicap winner was Inverloch/Kongwak Primary School. St Laurence’s Primary School was second and Leongatha Primary School was third.

The age champions were also congratulated. They were as follows:

Girls 9 y/o: Sienna Hunt, Leongatha Primary School.

Boys 9 y/o: Blake Sherar, Loch Primary School.

Girls 10 y/o: Miah Roberts, Inverloch/Kongwak Primary School.

Boys 10 y/o: Jacob Bolge, Leongatha Primary School.

Girls 11 y/o: Rahni Matheson, Leongatha Primary School.

Boys 11 y/o: equal Zac Sherar, Loch Primary School, and Hugh Munro, Leongatha Primary School.

Girls 12/13 y/o: Milla Lamb, Inverloch/Kongwak Primary School.

Boys 12/13 y/o: Oscar Hughes, Inverloch/Kongwak Primary School.

Milla also won with girls’ Murray Wightman Medal. The boys’ Murray Wightman Medal went to Thomas Courtney, also of Inverloch/Kongwak Primary School.