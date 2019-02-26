Tuesday, February 26th, 2019 | Posted by

Swimming legacy lives on for LPS

Proud school: Leongatha Primary School celebrated its 13th consecutive win at the Woorayl District Swimming Carnival on Friday.

LEONGATHA Primary School won the Woorayl District Swimming Carnival for the 13th consecutive year on Friday.
Held at the Korumburra pool, nine schools competed on the day.
Leongatha was the overall winner with Inverloch/Kongwak Primary School coming in second and St Laurence’s Primary School third.
The Ian Brewster Handicap winner was Inverloch/Kongwak Primary School. St Laurence’s Primary School was second and Leongatha Primary School was third.
The age champions were also congratulated. They were as follows:
Girls 9 y/o: Sienna Hunt, Leongatha Primary School.
Boys 9 y/o: Blake Sherar, Loch Primary School.
Girls 10 y/o: Miah Roberts, Inverloch/Kongwak Primary School.
Boys 10 y/o: Jacob Bolge, Leongatha Primary School.
Girls 11 y/o: Rahni Matheson, Leongatha Primary School.
Boys 11 y/o: equal Zac Sherar, Loch Primary School, and Hugh Munro, Leongatha Primary School.
Girls 12/13 y/o: Milla Lamb, Inverloch/Kongwak Primary School.
Boys 12/13 y/o: Oscar Hughes, Inverloch/Kongwak Primary School.
Milla also won with girls’ Murray Wightman Medal. The boys’ Murray Wightman Medal went to Thomas Courtney, also of Inverloch/Kongwak Primary School.

Short URL: http://thestar.com.au/?p=27678

Posted by on Feb 26 2019. Filed under Sport. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Share It

Archives

Recently Commented

  • brad: Hi Robbie. Would you like your comments to run as a letter to the editor too? If so, we just need your full...
  • robbiemc: The local council should not be wasting ratepayers money to build a rail trail. And more to the point there...
  • tomcummings: The harm caused in our communities by poker machines is well known and well understood, yet the...
  • gigamax1: Ok , so now Wonthaggi SLSC is going to want the same funding. These clubs are within 1 kilometre of each...
  • 01jk: Just wondering what sort of chicken do little warriors eat? Straight from their own coop? Or those which...

Recently Added