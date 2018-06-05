Tabro re-opening mooted

TABRO Meats abattoir at Lance Creek could re-open in as early as four to five months, The Star has been told.

The Star has been informed Harmony Agriculture and Food Co is considering buying the meatworks, that has been affected by shutdowns under the current Chinese ownership.

However Harmony director of corporate services Rick Pearce said the company had not made a transaction in regards to Tabro.

“We are looking at a range of different opportunities. We are keen to take up a position in the processing sector to marry up with our supply chain model,” he said.

The Australasian Meat Industry Employees Union – Victorian branch told The Star Harmony Agriculture and Food Co had acquired a 60 percent stake in Tabro.

The union’s secretary Paul Conway said the remaining 20 staff at Tabro Meats were redundant on April 27, after they had been performing odd jobs while the abattoir was not operating.

Mr Conway said he believed Harmony Agriculture and Food Co wanted to start afresh and would rename the meatworks and reopen within four to five months.

“The prognosis of re-employing everybody there is probably good,” he said.

“Our priority would be to see those who were working there and who want to work there to get their jobs back.

“I’m hopeful with Harmony’s acquisition, it can’t get any worse than it was and it has more sense in running the place.

“It is making the right noise about employing locals again and picking the place up again.”

Mr Conway said Harmony operates feedlots in Australia.

Harmony’s Agriculture and Food Co’s website states it is “a grower and supplier of food to domestic and international markets — from the grazing of livestock in Victoria and Western Australia, through to our domestic customers and customers based in north-eastern China, South East Asia and the Middle East.

“It is an Australian business, run predominantly by Australian executives, which is jointly owned by Australian and Chinese investors.

“Incorporated in 2016, our mission is to provide an extremely consistent supply of high quality Australian food products to our consumers.

“Our Chinese partners are astute financial investors who understand the demand for high quality food products, both in China and internationally. They work closely with our Australian team, which has the knowledge, skills and experience needed to make a major agricultural enterprise a success.”

The company is governed by directors, chairman Wang Wenfeng of China, general manager Yixiang Yuan, and Australians, chief executive officer Steve Meerwald, general manager strategy and market development Richard Pearce and company secretary Danielle Brandenburg.