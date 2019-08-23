Take off with a career in aviation



TAKE FLIGHT: You don’t need to fly a commercial airbus to be a pilot as there are many aviation pathways that can fulfill your drive for adventure.

IF you’ve ever dreamt of becoming a pilot, we’ve compiled a few tips to get you gliding along the right path.

Before you dismiss the notion, keep in mind there are countless variations of aviation employment including scenic tours, agriculture work such as crop-dusting, private flying and military options.

You don’t need to necessarily relocate to the big smoke and be a commercial pilot to make this dream a reality.

Very few other professions provide an opportunity to see the world from the sky, and as such, the role holds great appeal to those who have a sense of adventure, and enjoy seeing new places and taking on new challenges.

But before you get swept up with this career and invest in training, our suggestion would be to try a discovery flight.

During the warmer months, South Gippsland Gliding Club offers gliding experiences, and while gliders as motorless, it may help determine if soaring the skies is something you could get used to, as well as giving you an inside look at the real world of flying.

Professional trainers will be able to answer any questions you might have and walk you through the process of obtaining your licence.

It’s a relaxed, low-pressure way to see if an aviation career is right for you and you aren’t obligated to sign up for any further lessons.

If your flight experience leaves you craving the next in-the-air experience, then there are many learning methods available.

You can go to a flight school, enrol in a college or trade school program, get training directly from an airline or go into the military.

It all comes down to personal preference and your desired area within aviation.

However, it’s important to consider whether you are aiming for a private or commercial pilot licence as these two licences have different conditions and privileges associated with them.

A career in aviation is laden with perks from high paying wages, job security, exciting challenges and can take you across the globe even as an agricultural pilot.

To discuss a flight experience with the South Gippsland Gliding Club, give them a call on 0437 041 709.