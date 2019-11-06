Talented teen taking the sporting world by storm





A fighter with a lot of promise, Kinesha (red) took her first nationals by storm, nearly winning gold and taking silver.



Daniel Renfrey

AT just 14 years old, Leongatha’s Kinesha Anderson has been balancing dance, boxing and netball, an amazing feat for anyone.

The talented starlet who dances at Care, Love, Dance, plays netball for the Parrots and boxes at the Corner Inlet Boxing Club, is showing promise in all three.

“Sometimes I miss boxing to go to dance, or do half and half on the same night,” Kinesha said.

“I have boxing on Wednesday nights, Friday nights and also on Saturdays if netball season is finished, it’s just about balancing it all.”

Kinesha has been dancing since she was two, currently practicing jazz-modern and ballet, winning multiple awards along the way.

“I love the adrenaline of dance concerts,” she said.

“It’s a thrill, I have a lot of fun with it.”

While she is also making progress as a strong Wing Defence at the Parrots, it is in boxing where her development has been most astounding.

After only boxing for a year, Kinesha recently returned from the national titles at the Gold Coast, in which she took out a silver medal.

“I like the differences between team and individual sport. In boxing I rely only on myself and I know my strengths and what I can use,” Kinesha said.

“The nationals were amazing, I liked competing and also getting to know the rest of the Victorian fighters. Before nationals, I wouldn’t have known half the people I know now.”

The promising puncher’s final fight at the titles was against a southpaw and proved a bit too difficult.

While she is happy with a silver medal, Kinesha knows she’ll be back and better after the experience.

“My last two fights have been against southpaws, who have a different stance and a different lean hand and power shot,” she said.

“Next time I fight a southpaw I’ll win because I know how to fight them now and because of my fitness from my two other sports. I’m just ready to go for my next fight, which will be the December show in ‘Gatha.”

What also keeps Kinesha confident she will continue to develop, is her experience in each sport, with some skills being mutual between them.

“In netball, boxing and dance you need quick feet and you also need to think about what you’re going to do next,” she said.

“I enjoy the differences between them, but you do use skills from all of them.”

While she has a bunch of potential, Kinesha is not ready to look ahead to the future, opting to stay focused on the present.

“I want to go back to nationals in boxing and to international fights and do as best I can in dance and netball,” she said.

“I’m still young so I have to stay grounded.”

With so much talent, Kinesha is sure to make more headlines in the years to come.