Tarwin fight for the win

TARWIN made the most of the home ground advantage with a win against Stony Creek on Saturday.
After losing in the first round to Fish Creek, the Sharks’ spirits were lifted after claiming their first win of the round in a turnover.
Stony Creek had the upper hand in the first half, inching ahead of Tarwin by four points in the first quarter and by five points in the second.
Some inaccurate kicking kept Tarwin’s score low, with nine behinds on the board by half time.
Unwilling to concede defeat, Tarwin regrouped during half time and came out firing in the second half.
Two unanswered goals in the third term pushed the Sharks into the lead.
Tarwin’s Alex Whalebone gave a stand out performance; in the midfield he was an indomitable presence, who backed up the team with intense defensive pressure.
Digging deep in the fourth quarter, the Sharks stayed ahead of Stony Creek and enjoyed a 16 point win.
The final score was Tarwin 8.14.62 to Stony Creek 7.4.46.
Along with Whalebone, Tarwin’s best were Andrew Murray, Brenton Taber, Ricky O’Loughlin, Travis Cameron and Nathan McRae.
Stony Creek’s best were Sam Marriott, Jake Cameron, Clint Mackie, Kerem Baskaya, Jack Stuart and Dylan Zuidema.
Tarwin coach Nick Lecchino put the win down to excellent camaraderie displayed by the new Tarwin side.
“It was a great game; we won because the team came together in the second half. It was nice to have our first win for the season,” Lecchino said.
“We play our cross town rivals MDU on Easter Saturday, which we suspect will draw in a big crowd. We are playing at home again, so we are looking forward to hopefully go into round four two – one. We have a bye in round four, so it would be good to come back from a week off refreshed and with two wins already under our belt for when we play Toora.”
Stony Creek will face the Allies on Easter Sunday.

Contested: Tarwin’s Luke Borne struggles to keep the ball away from Stony Creek’s Eli Taylor and Brenton Byrnes. Photo courtesy of Gerard Bruning-@fourcornersframing.biz.

