Tarwin trump MDU

ALTHOUGH Tarwin came away with a massive victory, MDU put up a fight in the first game of Alberton Football Netball League’s opening match of the season.

It was a perfect day for footy with the ground at Tarwin in good nick and a fantastic crowd coming out to enjoy the Easter Saturday show.

Tarwin – with plenty of new faces – took a while to settle but found its groove in the first quarter, booting seven goals.

The backline was the hero of Tarwin’s first quarter, keeping MDU scoreless.

Despite a slow first quarter for the Demons, they got right back into the action by the second quarter. Remaining competitive, Tarwin had to fight to keep its upper hand.

Thomas Brew was the star of the show for MDU, kicking three goals for the day. MDU managed to equal Tarwin in the second quarter, each kicking four goals.

After the halftime siren, Tarwin had time to regroup. The break was well worth it and the Sharks came out firing, kicking six more goals to MDU’s two.

Goal kicking was shared throughout the Tarwin forward line. Darren Sheen kicked five, Dermott Yawney four, Daniel Field three and Troy Toussaint two for the match.

Toussaint was instrumental for Tarwin in the second half, driving a lot of the play into the forward line. Field showed his experience and was used sparingly from the bench, causing a massive impact every time he was on the ground.

MDU attempted to respond, but had let them get away in the third term. The top players for MDU were Tom Corry, Brew, Jess Hickey, Josh Wright, Jake Proctor and Cameron Harris.

It was a scramble to the finish with both sides’ defences working over time, but ultimately Tarwin outplayed MDU on the day.

The final score was Tarwin 20.12.132 to MDU 6.6.42.

The league will take a break this week and Tarwin will be back on April 14 to take on Fish Creek.

It will use the week off to tweak some of the errors from the weekend to come in strong against the reigning premiers.

MDU will face Stony Creek.