TAXI ISSUES GETS RSL CLUB ROLLING

READY TO ROLL: Leongatha RSL president, Ken Wanklyn accepts the keys to the club’s new people mover from Edney’s Heather Walker. The club’s assistant manager, Ricky McNaughton, tried the centre seats for size.

THE increasing problem surrounding hiring a taxi in the region has triggered a major investment by Leongatha RSL Club.

The club has now joined a number of other venues in purchasing a courtesy bus so it can collect and drop off patrons.

Club president, Ken Wanklyn, took the keys of a Hyundai i-Max people mover last week and put it into immediate service for the club.

“The bus can carry seven passengers alongside the driver and it will operate in all our key areas including Inverloch, Korumburra and Miboo North,” he said.

The bus will be limited at first to only servicing members of the club and the exact timetable for pickups and drop-offs remains a work in progress.

Issues such as members having to walk kilometres to get to the club because they can’t get a cab and then having to wait hours to get one to take them home have been duly noted by the RSL.

It‘s understood it had recently got to the point where club staff members were driving patrons home late at night because they couldn’t raise a cab.

“This has been a significant expenditure for the club, but we had to look at how we could make it easier for people to come to the RSL, especially those living outside the immediate area,” Mr Wanklyn said.

“The bus will not just be used by the club to ferry patrons back and forth it will also be used for such things as special trips organised for our veteran community.”

The RSL will be evaluating member feedback on the service before they set a timetable for the bus in stone.