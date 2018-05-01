Taylah strives for success in VNL season

AFTER claiming silver in the National Netball Championships, former Leongatha netballer Taylah Brown is now looking forward to the Victorian Netball League.

Taylah was selected for the U17 state team late last year and has been training hard for the championship since.

After five days of intense competition, the Victorian side came in against South Australia at the Priceline Stadium in Adelaide.

The grand final score was 40 to 26.

Taylah was the vice-captain of the team, a role she considered a great honour.

The team celebrated victories throughout the week-long championship, only going down to South Australia on day two and in the final match.

Taylah’s mother Brooke was rapt with the how well the team played, as well as her quality of netball.

It was a tough week, with Taylah succumbing to injury in game two on the first day.

She hyperextended her knee, and there were fears she would not be able to return to the court during the championship.

However, a day of rest was all she needed, and she was back playing alongside in no time.

Taylah played centre and wing defence – positions she has only just began training for. During her time with Leongatha Football Netball Club, Taylah was commonly seen stopping the ball from going in the ring in goal defence.

Brooke said she is enjoying the challenges her new positions are presenting.

With the excitement of the championship now behind her, Taylah is looking ahead at her VNL season.

She plays for Boroondara Express in the U19s, and the season spans from May to August.

Brooke said Taylah is honoured to be playing netball at this level. Taylah was named most valuable player in the 2017 season.

This season, Taylah is aiming to play a game in the Championship Division, which would be a fantastic opportunity for her to continue to challenge herself and learn in her new positions.