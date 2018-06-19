Teaching duo bound for Indonesia

HAVING shaped the hearts and minds of young South Gippslanders, two teachers are leaving the region to share their passion for education with children from around the world – in Indonesia.

Freya Carbone and her partner Joel Cahir teach at Tarwin Lower and Leongatha primary schools respectively, but come the end of this term, they will say farewell and move to the Indonesian capital of Jakarta.

They have secured a two year contract to teach at Jakarta Intercultural School, an international school educating children of 70 nationalities whose parents work in the hectic city in such fields as business and diplomacy.

All lessons are delivered in English and the school has around 400 students from Prep to Year 12.

Ms Carbone will teach English, maths, humanities, and social and emotional learning to Grade 1 students, while Mr Cahir will teach physical education to students in grades Prep to 6, all to a British curriculum.

“It will be a challenge working in a different school and working with teachers from all different nationalities. They will bring all different skills with them and I will also bring my skills, and there’s also the adventure of living in a different country,” Ms Carbone said.

“I’ve never lived anywhere but Australia so this will be quite a change.”

Mr Cahir said, “We are both looking forward to something a little bit different from what we know and a little bit out of our comfort zones.

“It will be a big school with a lot more staff.”

While Ms Carbone has previously been to the Indonesian island of Bali, this will be her first time in Jakarta – a bustling city of more than 10 million people in the centre and 30 million in the surrounding area.

“I’ve heard it is very busy compared to very little Tarwin,” she said.

Mr Cahir has travelled to 25 countries but never been to Jakarta.

“Travelling for two weeks or a month is completely different to settling down into a country for two years,” he said.

The school will arrange housing and while she does not speak Indonesian, Ms Carbone has been learning basic phrases during Indonesian classes at Tarwin Lower Primary School.

The couple secured their roles through a teaching agency after desiring to combine their passions for education and travel.

They will not only leave their schools but also Tarwin Lower Football Netball Club, where they run the NetSetGO netball program for children, Ms Carbone plays netball and Mr Cahir plays football. Ms Carbone hopes to find a netball team in Jakarta to maintain her skills.

“I’ve loved it here at Tarwin Lower. The chindren are fantastic, there are great teachers to work with and it’s been a lovely community,” she said.

“It will be sad to leave but the plan is that I will be back.”

Both teachers have taken leave from their schools and will return after their foreign experience.