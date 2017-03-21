Tèa’s path to baldness

LEONGATHA Secondary College Year 12 student Tèa Clark will be taking part in the World’s Greatest Shave 2017 to benefit the Leukaemia Foundation.

“I’ve planned to do this for a long time now so I’ve adjusted to the idea of having all my hair shaved off,” Tèa said.

Tea will be shaving her hair off at McIndoe Park on Sat

urday, April 1 at 1pm.

“I’ve wanted to do it since I was in Grade 5,” she said.

So far, she has raised a total of $1419 and hopes to raise as much money as possible.

“I have had heaps of support from family, friends and the community,” she said.

“A few years ago, my best friend’s sister had leukaemia. She’s okay now but I just couldn’t imagine not having her around so I want to do this for people like her.”

To sponsor Tèa, head to https://worldsgreatestshave.com/ and search for Tèa Clark.