Tech school offers opportunities

THE newly opened Gippsland Technical School could hold learning opportunities for students from South Gippsland and the Bass Coast in the future.

The new school includes a high-tech skills laboratory, a fabrication room and a maker space for students to get hands on experience using high tech science, engineering, technology and mathematics equipment.

The school is located at Federation Training in Morwell and is based around eight partner school networks, all from the Latrobe Valley.

Gippsland Technical School director Paul Boys said the school is currently focused on the Latrobe Valley, however is also working with the South Gippsland Bass Coast Local Learning and Employment Network to incorporate opportunities for local students.

“We are working with the Gippsland East LLEN as well. The school could hold a number of activities throughout the year to involve students from South Gippsland and Bass Coast,” he said.

“We are looking at setting up some challenge weeks, to give two or three students from wider Gippsland a chance to spend a few days with us, a couple of times throughout the year.”

Mr Boys said in the future, the school could look to incorporate further opportunities for South Gippsland students.

South Gippsland Bass Coast LLEN executive officer Wendy Major said they are looking to work with the school to create opportunities for local young people.

She said the network’s ultimate goal is to keep students connected to learning and excited about their schooling.

“A partnership with the Gippsland Technical School would be part of that strategy from our point of view,” she said.

“We already have a number of projects through our partnership with the South Gippsland Trade Skills Alliance, so we are hoping a partnership with the technical school will complement that work.”

Ms Major said it is exciting to see so many TAFE pathways being offered to students for no cost.

“A lot of students who don’t see themselves taking a university pathway, could see themselves able to achieve qualifications through the TAFE system,” she said.

“To not have to worry about financial burden, takes away a barrier to further their learning.”

The school’s high-tech hands on programs will be offered for free to more than 5000 students from the eight partner schools.

The applied STEM skills align with the work of local industries predicted to experience economic and employment growth in the area.

Eastern Victoria Region MLC Harriet Shing said the new school is a true community achievement that will focus on cutting-edge science, technology, engineering, arts and maths.

“Its direct links to Gippsland industry will drive employment pathways for people from all over our region and this is a huge vote of confidence in our future,” she said.