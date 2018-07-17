Teddies explore the Wonthaggi library

TEDDY bears went on an adventure to the Wonthaggi library on Wednesday.

The library held its first ‘teddy bear sleepover’ as part of its school holiday program.

Children were encouraged to bring their teddies to the library for an afternoon of fun before leaving their teddies to stay overnight at the library.

During the afternoon, the children sang songs, read stories and enjoyed arts and crafts with their teddies.

The library staff also set up an exciting bear hunt, in which the children and their teddies got to explore the library through forests, seas, mud and snow.

After the bear hunt, it was time for the children to tuck their teddies into bed for the night and head on home.

The children learnt some new lullabies to ensure their teddies were off to sleep.

However, the teddies got up to a bit of mischief overnight, and the children were able to pick up the photo evidence of their teddy’s adventures the next day.

The photos showed the teddies doing a range of different activities, including enjoying a feast, playing games, playing with the photocopier, playing the Xbox, checking out books, and hiding in the returns chute.

The library’s programs officer Jenny Temple said the sleepover was a lot of fun, and the children were excited to participate.