Tuesday, July 17th, 2018 | Posted by

Teddies explore the Wonthaggi library

TEDDY bears went on an adventure to the Wonthaggi library on Wednesday.
The library held its first ‘teddy bear sleepover’ as part of its school holiday program.
Children were encouraged to bring their teddies to the library for an afternoon of fun before leaving their teddies to stay overnight at the library.
During the afternoon, the children sang songs, read stories and enjoyed arts and crafts with their teddies.
The library staff also set up an exciting bear hunt, in which the children and their teddies got to explore the library through forests, seas, mud and snow.
After the bear hunt, it was time for the children to tuck their teddies into bed for the night and head on home.
The children learnt some new lullabies to ensure their teddies were off to sleep.
However, the teddies got up to a bit of mischief overnight, and the children were able to pick up the photo evidence of their teddy’s adventures the next day.
The photos showed the teddies doing a range of different activities, including enjoying a feast, playing games, playing with the photocopier, playing the Xbox, checking out books, and hiding in the returns chute.
The library’s programs officer Jenny Temple said the sleepover was a lot of fun, and the children were excited to participate.

Songs and stories: Cape Paterson’s Adelaide, Chloe and Chem Jones sang along together at the teddy bear sleepover on Wednesday.

Short URL: http://thestar.com.au/?p=25439

Posted by on Jul 17 2018. Filed under Community. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Share It

Archives

Recently Commented

  • tomcummings: The harm caused in our communities by poker machines is well known and well understood, yet the...
  • gigamax1: Ok , so now Wonthaggi SLSC is going to want the same funding. These clubs are within 1 kilometre of each...
  • 01jk: Just wondering what sort of chicken do little warriors eat? Straight from their own coop? Or those which...
  • juliec: I hope the community can change the plan to log state forest in the Strzeleckis. The Strzelecki forests are...
  • russell: As usual Vicroads ignore their own guidelines… This from their own “Road Guide Notes”...

Recently Added