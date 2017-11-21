Teddies support camp program

TEDDY bears and Prep students alike enjoyed a teddy bears’ picnic at Wonthaggi Primary School recently.

The teddy bears’ picnic is part of the school’s camp program, teaching students to become more comfortable in a camp environment.

The program requires students to stay at school a little bit longer, allowing them to adjust to spending more time in the company of teachers and peers.

During the picnic, the Preps enjoyed an afternoon tea. This was followed by group games and a teddy bear hunt.

Throughout the camp program, Grade 1 students enjoy a dinner at school and Grade 2 students take part in a school sleepover.

They are then prepared for their first formal camp, which takes place during Grade 3.

Wonthaggi Primary School’s camp program is well established, and has proven to be an ideal way to help students develop confidence and independence.