Teen wins state award

OUTTRIM teenager Lizzie Harms has won a Victoria-wide honour that celebrates young people who have contributed to the community.
The Leongatha Secondary College Year 11 student won at the Youth Affairs Council Victoria’s Rural Youth Awards, under the category of Young People Leading Change in Rural or Regional Victoria, last Wednesday.
Her award recognises her efforts in organising a workshop for 100 young women from South Gippsland secondary schools to work with speaker Clementine Ford to develop the confidence to speak about their feelings.
At the same time, young men gathered to talk about equity and respect for women.
Lizzie was announced the winner at a Rural Youth Awards event at Queens Hall, Parliament House, Melbourne.

