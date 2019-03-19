Teens act scary

Action: Mary MacKillop College in Leongatha is gearing up for its upcoming production of The Addams Family with rehearsals in full swing. Music director Elly Poletti said students are finding the script hilarious and are very passionate about the production.

REHEARSALS are ramping up for Mary MacKillop College students performing in their upcoming production of The Addams Family.

Despite still being in school uniform at their rehearsals, cast members were in full character and putting on a convincing and comical show recently – so much so that director Bron Kalos and music director Elly Poletti found themselves having a chuckle even though they’d seen the scene rehearsed numerous times.

Cast members brought wit, impressive chorography and character representations that were uncannily close to the original Addams family to the stage.

Music director Elly Poletti said, “Musically wise, it’s quite difficult but I think the students are so passionate about the music and the show so they’ve gone ahead and practised everything and are learning their harmonies so it’s actually coming together quite smoothly.

“It was the same as last year with the High School Musical production because they were so passionate.

“I think at the start the kids were apprehensive about The Addams family, especially after doing High School Musical, but now they’ve read the script and got into it, they realise how funny the show is, they are really excited about it.”

Rehearsals started at the end of last year and were back in full swing as soon as the school started this year.

“We have a smaller cast this year which is a lot of fun,” Ms Poletti said.

The main cast consists of primarily year 11 and 12 students, while the rest of the cast is mostly junior students, bringing the cast total to around 30 students.

“That’s great because it means the next couple of musicals we’ll have lots of people coming through,” Ms Poletti said.