Teens back families in need

STAFF and students at Korumburra Secondary College had a good reason to not change out of their pyjamas before arriving at school last Thursday.
The school held a fundraiser for State Schools’ Relief and for a gold coin donation, students and staff wore onesies, pyjamas or costumes with a Christmas theme.
The event included a hotdog stall and raised $320.
State Schools’ Relief responds to requests from schools for funding for parents and carers for school uniforms, shoes, text books and calculators, when families are facing financial stress.
The event was supported by the college’s Student Representative Council.

Schoolyard antics: back, from left, Year 12 students Emma Honan and Lachlan Snooks, joined, front, from left, drama and VCAL teacher Liesel Reymers, business manager Kim Cross and Year 10 student Andrea Axford in supporting Korumburra Secondary College’s fundraiser for State Schools’ Relief last Thursday.

