Teens brighten Wonthaggi

WONTHAGGI students have used street art to express the history of the town on a laneway wall beside the Wonthaggi Union Community Arts Centre.

A class of Wonthaggi Secondary College students and the Wonthaggi Secondary College satellite VCAL group students worked together to complete the masterpiece over five weeks.

“I’ve tried by best to let the students do their thing. I think that’s very important and it’s also important the students have this opportunity for creative expression,” Wonthaggi Secondary College VCAL art teacher Tom Murray-White said.

“I’ve talked to the students about art in the region and styles of art, and they’re really passionate about making street art and contemporary art.”

Mr Murray-White thanked the Hill family, who own the wall, and said the group was always looking for new walls to paint.

Bass Coast Shire Council offered the students funding for a cultural youth project. The project cost around $9000.

Council’s coordinator of recreation and culture Mark Lindsay said the art had “transformed the laneway completely”.

“The amount of people who have to track down that alleyway to get backstage will really value it for years to come,” he said.

“For the people who use this facility what the students have done for it is pretty amazing.”

Creative art students: both Wonthaggi Secondary College students and Satellite VCAL students united to celebrate their finished work near the Wonthaggi Union Community Arts Centre last Tuesday, September 5.

