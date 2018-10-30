Teens clown around as classes wrap up
SANTA ladies, Nintendo characters and even The Saddle Club girls joined in the festivities of Korumburra Secondary College’s Year 12s’ final day of school last Thursday.
The students came dressed as these and other characters for a fun-filled day that began with a bacon and egg breakfast cooked by teachers, before the students entertained the whole school at a special assembly by performing songs and dancing.
Jo Parsons, senior school coordinator, described the 32 Year 12 students as “a really nice bunch and they’re all really close to each other.”
The students were the first group of Year 12s to access the senior school study space that opened late last year.
Late Wednesday, the students decorated the school grounds and interior with food wrap, rice, toilet paper and shredded paper, and the Year 11 room was particularly well adorned.
As is school tradition, Year 11 students were left to tidy up the mess while the Year 12 students headed to Harkaway near Berwick to enjoy games of laser tag.
The Year 12s’ exams start tomorrow (Wednesday) with the English exam.
Riding high: from left, dressed as characters from the equestrian themed books, The Saddle Club, were Renae Kirkham, Georgia Maskell and Jess Smart at Korumburra Secondary College Year 12s’ final day last Thursday.
TV inspiration: enjoying the fun at Korumburra Secondary College Year 12s’ last day on Thursday were Nick McKenzie (left) and Brad Monson, who came as characters from the television show, The Bachelor.
Festive theme: from left, injecting some Christmas spirit into Korumburra Secondary College’s Year 12s’ last day on Thursday were Tristan Halliday, Mitch Cester, Josh Hill and Lachie Snooks.
Electronic fun: from left, Jayde Fox as Mario, gamer Sara Fleming and Belle Mann as Luigi were inspired by the Nintendo video games when they chose their outfits for Korumburra Secondary College’s Year 12s’ final day on Thursday.
Yearbook image: Korumburra Secondary College’s Year 12 class of 2018.
Acrobatic types: from left, Korumburra Secondary College Year 12s Maddy Bivolcheff, Molly Hopkins and Tiana Heylen were hard to miss during their final day of school last Thursday.
Country girl: Emma Honan took her hat off to the end of Year 12 classes at Korumburra Secondary College last Thursday.
