Posted by brad

Teens clown around as classes wrap up

SANTA ladies, Nintendo characters and even The Saddle Club girls joined in the festivities of Korumburra Secondary College’s Year 12s’ final day of school last Thursday.

The students came dressed as these and other characters for a fun-filled day that began with a bacon and egg breakfast cooked by teachers, before the students entertained the whole school at a special assembly by performing songs and dancing.

Jo Parsons, senior school coordinator, described the 32 Year 12 students as “a really nice bunch and they’re all really close to each other.”

The students were the first group of Year 12s to access the senior school study space that opened late last year.

Late Wednesday, the students decorated the school grounds and interior with food wrap, rice, toilet paper and shredded paper, and the Year 11 room was particularly well adorned.

As is school tradition, Year 11 students were left to tidy up the mess while the Year 12 students headed to Harkaway near Berwick to enjoy games of laser tag.

The Year 12s’ exams start tomorrow (Wednesday) with the English exam.